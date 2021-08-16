Roach steers Windies to dramatic 1 wicket win over Pakistan

West Indies held their nerve as tailenders Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales guided them to a thrilling one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first test in Jamaica on Sunday.

Roach scored 30 and Seales two in an unbeaten 17-run partnership as the home side reached their target of 168 for the loss of nine wickets after the West Indies had bowled Pakistan out for 203 in their second innings, with Seales taking 5-55.