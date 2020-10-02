Rohit, bowlers star in Mumbai's big win over Punjab

Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) rode a spirited show by their men, led by captain Rohit Sharma, as they gunned down Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 48 runs in the 13th match of the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Thursday night. This was MI's second win in four matches and KXIP's third defeat in four games.

With this win, MI have gone to the top of the eight-team table with four points from two wins -- and have a better run rate than four other teams who all also have four points each. KXIP have won a solitary match and have two points.

After putting a challenging 191/4 wickets in 20 overs on board, thanks to skipper Rohit's sparkling 70 (45 balls, 8x4s, 3x6s), MI rode a collective effort by their bowlers to restrict KXIP to 143/8 wickets in 20 overs to set up a comprehensive win.