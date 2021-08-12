Rohit puts India in charge despite Anderson double

England great James Anderson removed the the in-form Rohit Sharma during a two-wicket burst but India were still well-placed at 157-2 after losing the toss come tea on the first day of the second Test at Lord's on Thursday.

Rohit had been in excellent touch while making 83 during a first-wicket stand of 126 with KL Rahul -- the first by an overseas opening pair in a Test in England since 2016, when Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Kaushal Silva achieved a similar feat at Lord's.

But Anderson, increased his England record tally of Test wickets to 622 when, having moved a couple of deliveries away from Rohit, he got one to jag back.