Rohit significantly better captain than Kohli in T20: Gambhir

India should embrace split-captaincy and put Rohit Sharma in charge of their T20 squad, several former cricketers said after the opener led Mumbai Indians to a fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli leads India across formats, while Rohit usually deputises for him in limited-overs cricket.

Rohit topscored with a fluent 68 as Mumbai crushed Delhi Capitals in the final to cement their position as the IPL’s most successful team.

Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are yet to win an IPL title in 13 seasons, were eliminated in the playoffs.