All-round Nasir guides Dhaka to win over Khulna

An all-round performance from skipper Nasir Hossain got Dhaka Dominators over the line against Khulna Tigers by six wickets in a low-scoring match in the ninth Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Skipper Nasir Hossain played a captain’s knock, an unbeaten run-a-ball 36, while Dilshan Munaweera and Soumya Sarkar made small but meaningful contributions of 22 and 16 respectively to guide Dhaka to 117-4 in 19.1 overs.

Nasir also did well with the ball in hand, taking 2-29 in his four overs.