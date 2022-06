Joe Root made a superb unbeaten century to masterfully guide England to an impressive five-wicket victory over New Zealand on a gloomy fourth morning of the first Test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 test runs and finished on 115 not out after sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Ben Foakes, whose 32 not out was also crucial for England to reach their victory target of 277.