Root century puts England in command against West Indies

Dan Lawrence's last-over impetuousness cost him a maiden Test hundred but Joe Root's composed, unbeaten century guided England to a comfortable 244 for three at the close of the first day of the second Test against the West Indies in Barbados on Wednesday.

England's captain reached stumps at 119 off 246 deliveries with 12 fours and has already gone a long way towards justifying his decision to bat first again on winning the toss in conditions not dissimilar to the placid pitch on offer in the drawn first Test in Antigua a week earlier.

His 164-run third-wicket stand with Lawrence at Kensington Oval turned the screws on a West Indies team that contributed to its own plight.