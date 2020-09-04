Root in England's T20 plans despite omission: Morgan

Joe Root has a future in England's Twenty20 setup but he was left out for the three-match series against Australia as his spot in the playing 11 was not guaranteed, captain Eoin Morgan said on Thursday.

Test captain Root was included in England's one-day international squad but Morgan said the 29-year-old was better off returning to Yorkshire to play county cricket rather than staying with the squad.

"We've spoken to Joe and he certainly does have a future," Morgan told reporters ahead of Friday's series opener in Southampton.