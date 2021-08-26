Root, Malan help England tighten grip at Headingley

England skipper Joe Root and top-order batsman Dawid Malan smashed half-centuries to tighten the home side's grip on the third test against India at Headingley on Thursday.

Having bundled out India for a paltry 78, England's top order fired in unison to power them to 298-3, a lead of 220, at tea on day two of the contest.

Root was batting on 80 at the break, cementing his position as the leading scorer in the five-match series which India lead 1-0.