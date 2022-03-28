Root's future as England captain in doubt after West Indies rout

Joe Root may be "passionate" about remaining as England's Test captain but should he stay in the post after the West Indies inflicted the latest damaging defeat of his tenure?

In January, the 31-year-old star batsman insisted he wanted to begin the process of helping rebuild England's red-ball fortunes by continuing to lead the team in the Caribbean following their humiliating 4-0 Ashes series loss in Australia.

But a thumping 10-wicket defeat in the third and final Test against the West Indies in Grenada on Sunday condemned England to a 1-0 series loss after two draws.

Root has now overseen just one win in 17 Tests and has failed to lead England to a series victory in his last five attempts.