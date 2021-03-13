Roy, Archer star as England trounce India in first T20

Jason Roy and Jofra Archer played the lead roles as England thrashed India by eight wickets in the opening Twenty20 interntional on Friday.

Chasing a modest 125, Roy hit a confident 49 as England romped home in 15.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The series is crucial for both sides as England are the world’s top Twenty20 side and their opponents second, with the World Cup looming in October in India.

Roy and Jos Buttler put on 72 in a blazing opening stand. Roy, one of a group who missed England’s 3-1 hammering in the Test series, hit three sixes and four fours in a spectacular return to form.