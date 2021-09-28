Roy, Williamson help Hyderabad win big

Williamson smashed an unbeaten 51 and steered the team home in 18.3 overs with two successive boundaries that brought up his fifty in 41 deliveries.

Hyderabad, who won their only crown in 2016 under Warner, still stay bottom of the eight-team table with little chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

"We obviously had a tough tournament, but to come out and play like that with a smile on the face, we got to keep our feet grounded and keep doing the right things," said man of the match Roy, who sat out the first half of the Twenty20 tournament in India.