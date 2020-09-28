Royals complete record IPL run chase with Tewatia's six spree

"That was the worst 20 balls I have ever faced," Tewatia said. "I was not hitting the ball well initially (and) I saw in the dugout, how everybody was looking.

"The dugout knows I can hit the ball long... It was a matter of one six. Five in the over, that is amazing."

The Royals smashed 86 runs in the last five overs -- a record in an IPL run chase -- with England fast bowler Jofra Archer also getting in on the act with 13 off three before Tom Curran hit the winning runs with three balls to spare.