Royals Release Steve Smith, Malinga Quits IPL

Indian Premier League big spenders Rajasthan Royals said on Wednesday that they will not be keeping Australian star batsman Steve Smith for this year's contest. The Royals decision is a second blow this week for Smith after being in the Australian side beaten by India in a test series.

The Royals have however kept England stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in their team which Smith had captained this year when they came from the bottom of the eight team league. "Steve has been a great player and great leader for the Royals, and we want to thank him for his contribution to the franchise," said Royals owner Manoj Badale.

Sanju Samson will be the new captain. The star batsman played 14 matches in the 2020 IPL, which was played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic, scoring 311 runs.

Smith contributed a century and two fifties for Australia in the Test series won by India 2-1 and would still be a top draw in the IPL auction due to be held next month.

Meanwhile, the league's highest wicket taker Lasith Malinga has retired from all T20 contests. Sri Lankan fast bowler Malinga, 37, has been playing with the Mumbai Indians for 12 seasons, taking 170 wickets, though he was pulled out of the 2020 competition which the side won for their fifth title.