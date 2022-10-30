Netherlands win toss, bat against Pakistan in must-win match

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are also without a point after two defeats and made one change from the side that were shocked by Zimbabwe at the same venue with Fakhar Zaman coming in for Haider Ali.
The Asian giants need to win their last three matches and hope other results go their way if they are reach the semi-finals, as they did a year ago in the United Arab Emirates.
Squads
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)
TV Umpire: Langton Rusere (RSA)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)