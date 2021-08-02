Rubel, Taijul included in squad for Australia T20Is

The absence of the ace batsmen Mushfqiur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das has paved the way for Mosaddek and Mithun, who have been failing to do good for the Tigers for a long time.
In his last 10 innings in international cricket, Mosaddek passed the 50-run mark only once while he got dismissed for a single-digit score on three occasions with three scores under 15-run.
Mithun has also been failing regularly despite getting adequate chances. In his last 10 innings in the international circuit, Mithun failed to reach a two-digit score six times.
In the series against Australia, Bangladesh will be heavily reliant on young guns like Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Shamim Hossain.
In the last T20I series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh's newest T20I inclusion Shamim did really well. He drew the attention of many in just two innings he played for the Tigers.
While the opening match of this series will take place on August 3, the other matches will be played on August 4, 6, 7 and 9. All the matches will be hosted by the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan