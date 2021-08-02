Rubel, Taijul included in squad for Australia T20Is

The absence of the ace batsmen Mushfqiur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das has paved the way for Mosaddek and Mithun, who have been failing to do good for the Tigers for a long time.

In his last 10 innings in international cricket, Mosaddek passed the 50-run mark only once while he got dismissed for a single-digit score on three occasions with three scores under 15-run.

Mithun has also been failing regularly despite getting adequate chances. In his last 10 innings in the international circuit, Mithun failed to reach a two-digit score six times.