Rumana leads Bangladesh to win against Pakistan

Rumana Ahmed struck a brilliant 50 not out as Bangladesh Women made a tremendous start to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, edging mighty Pakistan past by three wickets at Harare in Zimbabwe today, reports BSS.

Bangladeshi bowlers bowled well in tandem to restrict Pakistan to 201-7 in the stipulated 50 overs after which Ruman's fifth half-century in this format led Bangladesh to victory with two balls to spare.

Ruamna's unbeaten 50 off 44 was studded by six boundaries. She was ably supported by Fargana Hoque's 45 and Ritu Moni's 33. Salma Khatun made 13 ball-18 not out towards the end to help Rumana seal the deal as Bangladesh got to 202 in 49.2 overs.