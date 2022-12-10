Cricket

Bangladesh win toss, bowl against India in third ODI

AFP
Chattogram
Bangladesh have elected to bowl against India in the third ODI.BCCI

Bangladesh skipper Liton Das won the toss and elected to bowl against India as they look to sweep the series in the third one-day international on Saturday.

The hosts, who edged out India by five runs on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, have made two changes in Chittagong.

Taskin Ahmed and Yasir Ali come in for Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain.

India are without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who suffered a thumb injury in their previous loss and flew back to Mumbai to seek medical advice, and Deepak Chahar out due to a hamstring strain.

KL Rahul steps in as captain, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opening batsman Ishan Kishan making the team as they eye a consolation win.

Teams

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Liton Das (capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt, wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

