S African women cricketers cleared to leave Bangladesh

Five members of a South African women’s cricket touring party, who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangladesh, were cleared to return home Tuesday after second tests found them infection free, Cricket South Africa said.

The five were left behind when the other 17 members of the Emerging South Africa squad left late Monday after Bangladesh authorities announced they would halt international flights from Wednesday because of soaring pandemic cases.

CSA said that initially the five returned positive tests but, following a second test, these turned out to be false positives.

“It is a great relief for all of us, not least of all the players, their colleagues and their families, that all our players and officials are now clear to return home,” CSA acting chief executive Pholetsi Moseki said in a statement.