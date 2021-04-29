Saif to get another chance as Tigers aim to beat Sri Lanka

“Taskin (Ahmed) bowled 37 overs, Ebadat (Hossain) bowled 30-odd and (Abu Jayed) Rahi bowled 20-odd. I want to make sure they are fresh and ready to give 100 per cent again. We have given them two days off. We just want to see how they feel in today’s light practice,” Doming told the media.

“We need to make sure that we have five or six fast bowlers that are ready to play Tests any time. The three that played the last Test, are probably leading the pack at the moment. But we have Mustafizur (Rahman), who is experienced. Shoriful has shown good work and Khaled (Ahmed) is back in the mix. So we are starting to get some depth and competition for places within the fast bowling department,” the Bangladesh coach further said.

Domingo said a player needs to have a fair amount of chance so that he gets adequate time to prove his mettle at the Test-level. Bangladesh coach insisted he wants to be consistent in selecting the team.

This series is a part of the ongoing World Test Championship. Before this series, Bangladesh played five Tests of this event and failed to win or draw any of them. The first Test which ended in a draw came as a relief for the Tigers as they earned 30 points from it.

Domingo said, he “is not merely happy with the draws.” He rather is looking forward to winning this series.

“It is disappointing when a drawn Test is seen as a massive success. I am not here for drawn Tests. We don’t want to lose Tests but we should have a mental shift. I have had six or seven Tests with the team now. I think I understand our team and culture. We have to play to win. At the moment I feel we are playing not to lose. It is a mental shift that we need to make. That mental shift will take a bit of time. Guys haven’t been successful in Tests. Until we change that mindset, we will always be okay with mediocrity. It is not something I want to be part of,” Domingo said in the pre-match press conference.