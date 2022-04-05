SA's Keshav Maharaj feels 'quite emotional' after his match-winning spell

"I am glad there's a shift of mindset towards spin bowling in our country. Very happy for Simon. You can't take Test wins for granted, back to the drawing-room from tomorrow. Both my parents are here, my sister, nieces and nephews, special moment for me. I love playing at home. The Dolphins have been very good for me, very grateful to put in a performance for them out here today," said Keshav Maharaj in a post-match presentation.