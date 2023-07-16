Afghanistan post 116/7 in 17 overs

Bangladesh men’s national team bowlers and fielders contained Afghanistan for 116/7 in 17 overs during their rain-curtailed second and final T20 match of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers picking up three wickets conceding 33 runs but left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was the most effective despite not taking any wicket as he gave away just 15 runs from four overs.
Skipper Shakib-al-Hasan was also economical as he conceded 15 runs from three overs and picked up two wickets.
Afghanistan, who were sent to bat, lost their opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the fifth ball of the first over and his partner Hazratullah Zazai followed him two overs later scoring only four runs.
Mustafiz conceded 13 runs in the sixth over but Nasum and Hasan Mahmud bowled tightly and when the rain arrived the visitors were on 40-2 after 7.3 overs.
After the resumption Nasum continued his accurate bowling and could get wickets had Shakib and Litton Kumer Das not dropped Mohammad Nabi in consecutive deliveries.
Mustafiz leaked 15 runs in his second over that saw tourists eleviating their run rate over six but Shakib picked up two wickets and gave away just five runs in the next over to rein in the run rate.
Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Zanat played a few strokes in the middle overs but Mustafiz gave away just three runs in the penultimate over and Taskin conceded seven in the final over to contain Afghanistan under 120.
Azmatullah scored highest 25 while Zadran and Janat made 22 and 20 respectively.