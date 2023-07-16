Afghanistan post 116/7 in 17 overs

Bangladesh men’s national team bowlers and fielders contained Afghanistan for 116/7 in 17 overs during their rain-curtailed second and final T20 match of the series at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers picking up three wickets conceding 33 runs but left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed was the most effective despite not taking any wicket as he gave away just 15 runs from four overs.