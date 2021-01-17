Selectors have confidence in the young

He will play ODI within a year if stays fit, commented Simon Helmot, BCB's high performance coach about Hasan Mahmud two years ago. After the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, injuries kept Hasan away from his career following for about one and a half year.
Simon’s words proved to be true when the youngster returned. After a noticeable performance in Emerging Cup, SA Games and BPL, he received a call for the T20 squad against Zimbabwe. This time, the 21-year-old pacer, too, has been included in the 18-member ODI squad against West Indies.
The main bowling force of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup winning team, Shariful Islam, also received the call for the first time in Saturday’s squad. It was a matter of time for Shariful to be in the national team after performing in Bangladesh ‘A’ team, BCB XI, Emerging Cup and BPL tournament.
Twenty-six-year-old all-rounder Mehedi Hasan, already representing the country in the T20s, has also been included the ODI team.
The team management had a plan to give a chance to new players, keeping an eye on the 2023 World Cup. Saturday’s squad reflects this. Chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said on Saturday, “We have included three new players. It’s a part of the plan. These three have been included to prepare them along with the team management.”
Along with Hasan, Shariful, Mehedi, young players like Afif Hossain and Nazmul Hossain, too, have been included in the ODI team against West Indies. Chief selector Minhajul sees this series as an excellent performing platform for youngsters. “It’s a big opportunity for new players. To be established at this level is very important. Hopefully, they will contribute to the team playing with the experienced ones.”
Pacer Al Amin and opener Mohammad Naim, from the squad against Zimbabwe of last March, have been ruled out. Besides, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Shafiul Islam were not included in the 24-member preliminary team. Shakib Al Hasan already had the permission to return to game since he completed one year ban of ICC on 28 October last year. Two pacers, Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain, have been rewarded for their hard work. They bowled well in two tournaments of BCB amid coronavirus.
Bangladesh included six pacers in the squad despite Caribbean batsmen being comfortable with pace bowling. Four including Shakib are spinners. Since there are two all-rounders Shakib and Saifuddin, Bangladesh have an extra opportunity to play with a pacer or a spinner. The team management can form a predominantly pacer or spinner team as the situation demands. Chief coach Russell Domingo has this opportunity since an 18-member team is announced for home series amid coronavirus situations.
As Minhajul said, “All kinds of combinations have been kept. Pace bowling, spin – whenever any plan is necessary it can be carried out. The team combination is good enough. The team is balanced in every way -- batting and bowling. I believe this team will present us a good series.”
Good news also came from Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) on the day of team announcement. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan got runs in the warm-up match among themselves. Tamin scored 80 off 80 balls not out to beat Mahmudullah XI by eight wickets. Mahmudullah didn’t bat on Saturday since he scored in the first warm-up match. However, Shakib returned to runs in this match. Batting first, Naim and Shakib scored 50 and 52 respectively to help Mahmudullah XI post 223 runs in 45 overs. Liton Das, Tamim and Nazmul Hasan reached the total easily. Though Lion was out at 48, Nazmul scored 61 and captain Tamim did the rest.