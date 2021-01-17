Selectors have confidence in the young

Simon’s words proved to be true when the youngster returned. After a noticeable performance in Emerging Cup, SA Games and BPL, he received a call for the T20 squad against Zimbabwe. This time, the 21-year-old pacer, too, has been included in the 18-member ODI squad against West Indies.

The main bowling force of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup winning team, Shariful Islam, also received the call for the first time in Saturday’s squad. It was a matter of time for Shariful to be in the national team after performing in Bangladesh ‘A’ team, BCB XI, Emerging Cup and BPL tournament.