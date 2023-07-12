Major League Cricket aims for US breakthrough

The most ambitious attempt yet to establish professional cricket in the United States gets under way on Wednesday when wickets will be pitched for the start of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket.

With backing from four franchises in the Indian Premier League, including the league’s most successful teams the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, MLC has plenty of money and expertise behind it, unlike prior attempts to crack the American market.

As well as financial muscle and television deals, MLC has also been sanctioned by USA Cricket and the International Cricket Council – rubber stamps that have been absent from short-lived private ventures in the past.