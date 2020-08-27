Shadman hopeful of a good comeback

Bangladesh left-arm opener Shadman Islam has been recovering from a hand-injury that needed a surgery.
The batsman has started the ongoing individual training programme and expressed his desire to make a good comeback.
The 25-year-old batsman played his last competitive cricket match in the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His last international match was the historic pink-ball Test in Kolkata. He, however, failed to prove his mettle in the format despite playing six matches till the date.
Shadman got his Test camp back in December 2018 in Dhaka against West Indies as a long-time prospect to open the innings of the Tigers.
"I have completed rehabilitation workout at home. After working for two and a half months, I started batting drill at an academy ground near my home. Along with these, I started running and gym as well which helped me a lot," Shadman told the media on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
"I didn't have longer batting time yet. So I feared how I do here joining the individual training programme. But the day-one was great. I felt no pain on my hand. I think I can do something good when I make a return to the international cricket," Shadman added.
Bangladesh's next international assignment is the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka which will be played from October 24 in Colombo.
It'll be marked as Bangladesh's first three-match Test series in six years. The series was initially scheduled in July-August, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, both the boards agreed to play the series in the new schedule.