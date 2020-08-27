Shadman hopeful of a good comeback

The 25-year-old batsman played his last competitive cricket match in the last Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). His last international match was the historic pink-ball Test in Kolkata. He, however, failed to prove his mettle in the format despite playing six matches till the date.

Shadman got his Test camp back in December 2018 in Dhaka against West Indies as a long-time prospect to open the innings of the Tigers.

"I have completed rehabilitation workout at home. After working for two and a half months, I started batting drill at an academy ground near my home. Along with these, I started running and gym as well which helped me a lot," Shadman told the media on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

"I didn't have longer batting time yet. So I feared how I do here joining the individual training programme. But the day-one was great. I felt no pain on my hand. I think I can do something good when I make a return to the international cricket," Shadman added.