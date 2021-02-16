Shakib bhai inspires my dreams: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a century and took eight wickets against West Indies in the second Test in Chattogram. He almost took Bangladesh to the victory. If Bangladesh had scored a few more runs they would have won the match. But Mehidy Hasan Miraz was out when Bangladesh were only 18 runs away from the victory. He talked to Prothom Alo about his performance as well the Bangladesh-West Indies series.
Have you overcome the frustration of the defeat?
It felt bad a bit. However, I have overcome the frustration now.
You looked worried after Rakeem Cornwall took the catch at slip.
I got frustrated entirely. I was thinking what happened as I was confident. I had the confidence that if I stay on the wicket we will win the match. Only 18 runs were required for the victory. But that didn’t happen. I felt so bad after failing to score these runs.
What did you think after last batsman Abu Jayed went to bat?
I thought I will have to take the risk. I have to hit boundary. There were no more wickets. The game will end, if we lose it. I was thinking I have to hit the ball if it works. And it worked. But we fell short of a few runs.
Was it less risky playing off-spine of Cornwall? You hit his ball boundary and over boundary.
Yes, I targeted Cornwall. I had thought to hit sweeps in Warrican’s leg-spin. At first, I also thought I would play a sweep in the delivery, in which I lost wicket, it would be better. Later I thought to tackle this one and would play a sweep in the next one. But that delivery turned out to be the better one.
You ended the first Test match bowling and the second Test batting.
Who does enjoy defeat? I couldn’t utilise any of the two opportunities. Both matches are a frustration for me. If the opportunity had been used the result could have been different. I hope something good will happen in future. I am still learning many things of the Test cricket.
Is this series a turning point in your career considering the performance?
I will say it was a good chance for batting. I was not getting runs. Confidence has grown after scoring runs in this series. I will try to maintain the continuity.
What is the reason for batting improvement?
Defence is very important and batting for long time. It was the biggest help. I batted a lot during practice sessions. We hadn’t had any first class match but I maximised the practice. And it worked.
Bangladesh have no standard Test all-rounders except Shakib Al Hasan. Do you see yourself as the next Shakib Al Hasan?
Shakib bhai is not only the best in the country but also in the world. The performance of Shakib bhai inspires us all. He is the world’s best all-rounder. We dream to perform like him. Next generation will also dream in this way. I will try to do something better. Since I have the opportunity, if I try I may become (the next Shakib).
What is the next step of your improvement?
I want to contribute more to the team in batting. Besides bowling, if I bat better it will benefit the team a lot. There is a lot to improve strategically. Good bowling requires playing more good balls in international cricket. How I can score runs in good delivery and stay on the wicket for long in the face of good bowling attack. I need to improve here.
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna