Shakib: I don’t count domestic performances

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said he never counted his performance at the domestic level. The all-rounder said this after winning the man of the match award in the first one day international (ODI) match of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-West Indies cricket series on Wednesday.
Shakib guided the Tigers to an easy win, bagging four wickets for eight runs in 7.2 overs, in his comeback match after a one-year-long ban imposed by the ICC. It was his ninth four-wicket haul in ODIs.
“I do not count domestic games. You can consider my performances at the domestic level, but it does not matter to me. What does matter to me is playing for the country,” Shakib said.
Before making a comeback to international cricket, Shakib played nine games in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later last year, where he scored 110 runs and bagged only six wickets.
He previously batted at number three and did very well. But the current team management decided to field him at number four.
“It was a collective decision of the team management. I have to respect it. I think the achievement of the team is bigger than the personal feats.”
The touring West Indies are missing many of their regular cricketers, which made them a weaker team opposite Bangladesh.
But Shakib said, “It is true that they are missing some key players. But we beat their full-strength team in the World Cup. We defeated them in their turf as well. However, we respect them as a team,” Shakib said.
“They are capable of playing good cricket. We outclassed them in the first match riding on our experience. But it does not guarantee that we will win the next two easily. We have to work hard to win the next two games,” he added.
The second ODI of the three-match series is on Friday.