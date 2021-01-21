Shakib: I don’t count domestic performances

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said he never counted his performance at the domestic level. The all-rounder said this after winning the man of the match award in the first one day international (ODI) match of Bangabandhu Bangladesh-West Indies cricket series on Wednesday.

Shakib guided the Tigers to an easy win, bagging four wickets for eight runs in 7.2 overs, in his comeback match after a one-year-long ban imposed by the ICC. It was his ninth four-wicket haul in ODIs.

“I do not count domestic games. You can consider my performances at the domestic level, but it does not matter to me. What does matter to me is playing for the country,” Shakib said.

Before making a comeback to international cricket, Shakib played nine games in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup later last year, where he scored 110 runs and bagged only six wickets.

He previously batted at number three and did very well. But the current team management decided to field him at number four.