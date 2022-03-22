Shakib keeps inner turmoil within

Shakib Al Hasan took part in the first two matches of the South Africa series. The all-rounder won the player of the match award in the first game and had a mediocre day in the following match. But in both matches and during the training sessions in between, Shakib didn’t show any sign of the mental turmoil he is going through.

Shakib’s mother and two of his kids are admitted to a hospital in Dhaka. His mother-in-law is a cancer patient and is currently hospitalised. Shakib has been playing in the series with the knowledge of their illness.

Shakib didn’t let anyone other than his teammates and management know about the situation. The news broke out in the media on Monday, when the management wanted to send Shakib back to Bangladesh to be with his family.

But the all-rounder refused to leave the team and said that he wants to play the series-deciding third ODI in Centurion on Wednesday.