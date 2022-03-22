Shakib keeps inner turmoil within

Shakib also did not let his inner turmoil get in the way of the team’s preparation ahead of the all-important match. The all-rounder remained calm and showed a positive attitude, said national team selector Habibul Bashar.
“Of course, he is going through things internally. We all know about it. But he is not showing his feelings. He is very positive. No one is talking about it in the dressing room. It’s good to see that he is not letting anyone in the dressing room feel the crisis he is going through,” said Bashar who is with the team in South Africa.
Other than Shakib’s personal issue, another topic is coming up frequently ahead of the third ODI – wicket.
“Bounce is not the issue, true bounce causes more problems,” – Bashar said with a smile. The national selector mistakenly said “true bounce” while implying “uneven bounce” that troubled Bangladesh in the second ODI in Johannesburg.
After attaining the historic 38-run win in Centurion, Bangladesh suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Bangladesh batters failed to cope with the wicket in that match.
After losing five wickets for 38 runs, Bangladesh could only muster 194 for nine wickets. The hosts batters didn’t have any issue with the wicket, as they cruised to an easy victory.
Fortunately for Bangladesh, the third match will be played in the same venue as the first ODI, at the Super Sport Park in Centurion.
Bashar expects the pitch to behave more consistently in Centurion, than it did in Johannesburg.
“In the first match the condition was definitely a bit better. The wicket was a bit difficult in the last match. Batting was really difficult in the morning, bounce was really uneven. Here (Centurion) also it will bounce a bit, but it won’t be uneven bounce. Hoping that tomorrow (Wednesday), we will get a better wicket… From what I’ve seen so far, it will definitely be better than Wanderers.”