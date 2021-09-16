Shakib loses top all-rounder spot in T20 cricket

Bangladesh T20I captain Mahmudullah has taken a place among the top 10 all-rounders, as per the latest rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday. Besides, Naim Sheikh, Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman have also advanced in the ranking.
Mahmudullah has also improved his batting rankings. The right-handed batsman is three steps advanced at No. 29. Naim has scored 29 and 23 runs in the last two matches and jumped to 24th position. New Zealand captains Tom Latham and Finn Allen have achieved career-best rankings. They are ranked 44th and 41st respectively.
Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has moved up two places to 8th position after finishing with eight wickets in the series while Nasum Ahmed (up 25 places to 15th) and Mahedi Hasan (up four places to 20th) have also made notable progress.
Mahmudullah, who helped Bangladesh confirm the series by making 43 in the fourth match and also made 23 runs in the last match is in 10th place in the all-rounder rankings.