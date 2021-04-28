Shakib, Mahmudullah, Liton set to feature in PSL

Bangladeshi all-rounders Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das are set to feature in the resumption of this year's chequered Pakistan Super League (PSL), a franchise T20 league organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as the replacement players.

The three Bangladeshi players are among the 19 overseas players who have been picked up by the PSL teams from the replacement draft. The other players are from Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, reports UNB.

Right-handed all-rounder Mahmudullah will represent Multan Sultans in the remainder of the PSL. He had previously played for Quetta Gladiators in this event.