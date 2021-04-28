Shakib, Mahmudullah, Liton set to feature in PSL

Bangladeshi all-rounders Mahmudullah Riyad, Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das are set to feature in the resumption of this year's chequered Pakistan Super League (PSL), a franchise T20 league organised by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as the replacement players.
The three Bangladeshi players are among the 19 overseas players who have been picked up by the PSL teams from the replacement draft. The other players are from Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, reports UNB.
Right-handed all-rounder Mahmudullah will represent Multan Sultans in the remainder of the PSL. He had previously played for Quetta Gladiators in this event.
Left-arm all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders, will play for Lahore Qalandars. Shakib had previously represented Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL.
Liton, on the other hand, will play for Karachi Kings. It will be his second appearance in a foreign league. He previously played for Jamaica Tallawahs in Caribbean Premier League.
While Shakib is busy in IPL, Mahmudullah currently at home and Liton is touring Sri Lanka with the Bangladesh team to play a two-match Test series against the hosts.
A total of 15 matches have already been played in the PSL. The remainder of the league will resume from 1 June and will end on 20 June. All the matches will take place at the National Stadium, Karachi.