Shakib, Mustafiz join team bio-bubble

However, on the rain-hit first day of the camp, Shakib and Mustafizur got little time to hone their skill. Most of the time of the day’s practice plan, they were stuck in the dressing room.

Bangladesh included leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob in the squad, who was not part of the preliminary squad. Minhazul Abedin, the chief selector of BCB, told that the leggy was added for the intra-squad practice game only. The practice game will take place at BKSP on 20 May.

The Sri Lanka ODI team are in Bangladesh. They currently are maintaining a two-day in-room quarantine in Dhaka. They are scheduled to start their practice on 19 May.

The first match of the series will take place on 23 May. The remaining matches will be played on 25 and 28 May. All the matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.