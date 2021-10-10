Shakib, Mustafiz set to leave IPL to join national team

In this season of IPL, Shakib played only five matches and scored 38 runs, and bagged five wickets while Mustafiz played 14 matches and scalped as many wickets.
Mustafiz's Rajasthan ended their IPL campaign as the seventh team, winning only five out of 14 matches. Shakib's Kolkata managed to secure a play-off place. They will now play Rajasthan Royals in an eliminator match on 11 October.
On Friday, the Tigers played a practice match in Oman against the Oman A team and won the match by 60 runs.
Bangladesh will travel back to the Gulf state on 15 October to take part in the first round of the World Cup, which will begin on 17 October.
In this round, Bangladesh will take on Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea.