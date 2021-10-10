Cricket

Shakib, Mustafiz set to leave IPL to join national team

Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Mustafizur Rahman
Shakib Al Hasan (R) and Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman are set to leave their IPL teams – Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively – to join the national side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, reports UNB.

The Tigers are now in Oman, and they were scheduled to travel to the UAE Saturday to play two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Ireland. However, the fixture has been changed, and the national team will travel to the UAE Sunday.

In this season of IPL, Shakib played only five matches and scored 38 runs, and bagged five wickets while Mustafiz played 14 matches and scalped as many wickets.

Mustafiz's Rajasthan ended their IPL campaign as the seventh team, winning only five out of 14 matches. Shakib's Kolkata managed to secure a play-off place. They will now play Rajasthan Royals in an eliminator match on 11 October.

On Friday, the Tigers played a practice match in Oman against the Oman A team and won the match by 60 runs.

Bangladesh will travel back to the Gulf state on 15 October to take part in the first round of the World Cup, which will begin on 17 October.

In this round, Bangladesh will take on Scotland, Oman and Papua New Guinea.

