Shakib, Mustafiz set to leave IPL to join national team

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman are set to leave their IPL teams – Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals respectively – to join the national side ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, reports UNB.

The Tigers are now in Oman, and they were scheduled to travel to the UAE Saturday to play two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Ireland. However, the fixture has been changed, and the national team will travel to the UAE Sunday.