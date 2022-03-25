Shakib optimistic about Bangladesh’s chances in SA Tests

Shakib Al Hasan returned to Dhaka on Thursday night after Bangladesh’s historic One-Day International series win in South Africa. The all-rounder had to return before the two-match Test series against the same opponents owing to a family emergency.

He is unlikely to feature in the first Test in Durban, which starts on 31 March. His availability for the second Test in Port Elizabeth is also doubtful. But Shakib predicted that Bangladesh will carry the momentum of their maiden ODI series win in South Africa into the Test series and do very well against the hosts.