Shakib optimistic about Bangladesh’s chances in SA Tests

Before the ongoing tour, Bangladesh had never won a match against the Proteas in South Africa in any format of the game. But now they have an ODI series win in the bag. But Shakib feels that the bigger challenge awaits in the Test series.
“The Tests will be more challenging. We all know that we have been a good team in ODIs for the last 5-7 years. We usually get true wickets in ODIs. But (in Tests), whoever plays well (throughout the match), will have the better chance to win. In Tests, the home team gets the advantage of condition.”
South Africa will be missing quite a few of their big names in the Tests. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and most of their frontline pacers have chosen to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the Test series against Bangladesh. Shakib feels that their absence will give Bangladesh the edge. “As many of their main players will not be playing, we can be optimistic.”
Bangladeshi pace attack outperformed their South Africa counterparts in the ODI series. Taskin Ahmed won the player of the match award in the last ODI and also bagged the player of the series award for claiming eight wickets in three matches.
Shakib is also delighted by the performance of the Bangladeshi pace attack. “Our pacers have been bowling really well for some time now. Because of it, we managed to win a Test in New Zealand. The teammates and the team management have a lot of faith in the fast bowlers. The pacers are also repaying that faith.”
Several members of Bangladesh’s coaching staff are from South Africa. Head coach Russell Domingo and the Tigers pace bowling coach Allan Donald are from South Africa. Former Protea all-rounder Albie Morkel also worked with the team before the ODI series.
Their knowledge about the South African conditions and players helped the team, feels Shakib. “As they are from that country, they know the conditions very well. Naturally, they shared the information with us and it helped. Even before, we had South African coaches like Neil McKenzie, Ashwell Prince. These things helped us a lot to play well against them.”