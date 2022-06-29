Shakib opts out of West Indies ODIs

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan didn’t see anything wrong with Shakib’s decision of opting out of the 50-over series as those matches are not part of the ICC ODI Super League, where the Tigers are currently in second position behind England.
The BCB might not send a replacement for Shakib from Bangladesh as left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who was initially picked just for the Test series, has now been included in the ODI squad.
Taijul, although a regular member of the Test setup, has only played nine ODIs in his career, the last of which was against Zimbabwe in March of 2020.
Earlier Anamul Haque and Shoriful Islam, who were initially selected for the limited-overs series, got included in the Test squad after the first Test.
More changes have been made to the ODI and T20I squads as Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been included in the T20I squad in place of injured Yasir Ali. Taskin Ahmed has been brought into the T20I squad as a replacement for Mohammad Saifuddin.