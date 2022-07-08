Shakib opts out of Zimbabwe tour

Bangladesh is set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and a three-match Twenty20 International series against the hosts right after the ongoing West Indies series. But ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won’t be taking part in that tour, confirmed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Shakib had informed the BCB beforehand that he doesn’t want to take part in the series against Zimbabwe.

As the three ODIs set to take place in the series are not part of the ICC ODI Super League, where Bangladesh are currently in second position, the cricket board also doesn’t have an issue with Shakib taking leave, said the board’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.