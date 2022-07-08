Shakib opts out of Zimbabwe tour

“Most of the senior players are available (for the series). All of them want to play. Shakib had informed us that beforehand that won’t be going. Today (Thursday), we had a meeting with the selectors. They have finalised a squad,” Jalal said after a meeting with the selectors.
“A full strength team will go to Zimbabwe. Although the series isn’t part of the (ICC World Test) Championship or the (ODI) Super League, it’s an important series. We are giving it a lot of importance. We want to perform well on the tour. Many thought a second string team would go. But we want to send a strong Bangladesh side.”
The series will begin on 30 July with the first T20I. The following two 20-over matches will take place on 31 July and 2 August.
The ODI matches will take place on 5, 7 and 10 August respectively.