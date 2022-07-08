Cricket

Shakib opts out of Zimbabwe tour

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al HasanFile photo

Bangladesh is set to tour Zimbabwe for a three-match One-Day International (ODI) and a three-match Twenty20 International series against the hosts right after the ongoing West Indies series. But ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan won’t be taking part in that tour, confirmed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Shakib had informed the BCB beforehand that he doesn’t want to take part in the series against Zimbabwe.

As the three ODIs set to take place in the series are not part of the ICC ODI Super League, where Bangladesh are currently in second position, the cricket board also doesn’t have an issue with Shakib taking leave, said the board’s cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus.

“Most of the senior players are available (for the series). All of them want to play. Shakib had informed us that beforehand that won’t be going. Today (Thursday), we had a meeting with the selectors. They have finalised a squad,” Jalal said after a meeting with the selectors.

“A full strength team will go to Zimbabwe. Although the series isn’t part of the (ICC World Test) Championship or the (ODI) Super League, it’s an important series. We are giving it a lot of importance. We want to perform well on the tour. Many thought a second string team would go. But we want to send a strong Bangladesh side.”

The series will begin on 30 July with the first T20I. The following two 20-over matches will take place on 31 July and 2 August.

The ODI matches will take place on 5, 7 and 10 August respectively.

