Shakib powers Barishal to top of BPL again

A yet another sterling allround performance of Shakib Al Hasan guided Fortune Barishal to an emphatic 32-run win over Comilla Victorians in the first match of the Sylhet leg of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

In doing so, Shakib who scored a 37 ball-50 before claiming two wickets for 20 runs, took Barishal to top of BPL point table again with 11 points from eight matches.

Comilla, who earlier were in top position, now moved to second spot. They so far collected nine points from seven matches.