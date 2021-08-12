Cricket

Shakib reclaims top all-rounder spot in T20 cricket

Prothom Alo English Desk
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al HasanFile photo

On the day when he was voted as the ICC Player of the Mont for July, Shakib Al Hasan achieved another feat to rejoice.

The feat, however, became inevitable after his stellar performance in the five-match T20 International series against Australia. Shakib produced sublime performance with both batting and bowling to be the man of the series as Bangladesh won the first bilateral T20 series between the two sides by 4-1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This performance led him to regain the No.1 all-rounder spot in T20 International cricket once again. He overtook Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi to reach the position that he occupied longer than any other player in the world.

default-image

Shakib is the now No. 1 all-rounder in both ICC ODI and T20 rankings. He is the No.5 all-rounder in Test cricket, reports BSS.

The celebrated all-rounder has also gained three slots to reach 53rd among batters and advanced six slots to reach 12th position among bowlers. Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah has gained two slots and is now in 33rd position.

Advertisement

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is back in the top 10, gaining 20 slots after taking five wickets in four matches while Mohammad Saifuddin (up 26 places to 43rd) and Nasum Ahmed (up 103 places to 66th) are among the others to make headway.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has gained four slots to reach 21st position among batters after aggregating 111 runs in the last four matches of the five-match series in Bangladesh, played over the last week.

Aussie left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has gained one slot to reach seventh place among bowlers while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is up 43 places to 34th position.

Read more from Cricket
Advertisement