Shakib reclaims top all-rounder spot in T20 cricket

This performance led him to regain the No.1 all-rounder spot in T20 International cricket once again. He overtook Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi to reach the position that he occupied longer than any other player in the world.
Shakib is the now No. 1 all-rounder in both ICC ODI and T20 rankings. He is the No.5 all-rounder in Test cricket, reports BSS.
The celebrated all-rounder has also gained three slots to reach 53rd among batters and advanced six slots to reach 12th position among bowlers. Bangladesh T20 captain Mahmudullah has gained two slots and is now in 33rd position.
Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is back in the top 10, gaining 20 slots after taking five wickets in four matches while Mohammad Saifuddin (up 26 places to 43rd) and Nasum Ahmed (up 103 places to 66th) are among the others to make headway.
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has gained four slots to reach 21st position among batters after aggregating 111 runs in the last four matches of the five-match series in Bangladesh, played over the last week.
Aussie left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has gained one slot to reach seventh place among bowlers while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is up 43 places to 34th position.