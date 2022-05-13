Shakib recovers from Covid-19, still uncertain for Chattogram Test

Shakib, earlier, was virtually ruled out of the Chattogram Test after testing positive for coronavirus. Minhajul said that the all-rounder, who was in isolation at his residence in Dhaka, will travel to Chattogram today (Friday, 13 May) to join the rest of his teammates.
The 35-year-old all-rounder’s participation in the first Test, however, is not confirmed yet. Shakib will train with the team on Saturday and the management will take the call on whether or not to include him in the match on Sunday morning, the day the first Test of the two-match series begins at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.
Shakib last played a Test match in December last year against Pakistan at home. He took his name out of the following Test series against New Zealand for personal reasons and had to opt out of the Tests in South Africa due to a family emergency.
The second Test of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and will commence on 23 May.