Shakib recovers from Covid-19, still uncertain for Chattogram Test

Shakib Al Hasan has recovered from Covid-19 and will join the team in Chattogram ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, said the national team’s chief selector Minhajul Abedin on Friday.

The all-rounder tested positive for the virus on 10 May after returning to Bangladesh from the United States. But he has tested negative in a fresh Covid-19 test, confirmed Minhajul.

Shakib, earlier, was virtually ruled out of the Chattogram Test after testing positive for coronavirus. Minhajul said that the all-rounder, who was in isolation at his residence in Dhaka, will travel to Chattogram today (Friday, 13 May) to join the rest of his teammates.

The 35-year-old all-rounder’s participation in the first Test, however, is not confirmed yet. Shakib will train with the team on Saturday and the management will take the call on whether or not to include him in the match on Sunday morning, the day the first Test of the two-match series begins at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Shakib last played a Test match in December last year against Pakistan at home. He took his name out of the following Test series against New Zealand for personal reasons and had to opt out of the Tests in South Africa due to a family emergency.

The second Test of the series will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka and will commence on 23 May.

