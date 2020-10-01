Shakib returning to the US

Bangladesh were supposed to play three test series in Sri Lanka and Shakib Al Hasan was to make his return to the game after completing a one-year ban imposed on him by ICC. He had even begun practice at BKSP (Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan).
But Bangladesh have decided against going to the island nation due to quarantine complications. And so Shakib is returning to the US by a 3:45am flight tonight.
There were restrictions on the country's top all-rounder using the BCB practice facilities as long as the ICC ban was in place and so he opted to practice at BKSP, where he had developed his skills for the sport as a youngster
Shakib has been immersed in practice at BKSP over the last 25 days. BKSP cricket adviser Nazmul Abedin had detailed the plans for his return to International cricket.
Shakib was practicing with his long-standing coach Mohammad Salahuddin too. There were restrictions on the country's top all-rounder using the BCB practice facilities as long as the ICC ban was in place and so he opted to practice at BKSP, where he had developed his skills for the sport as a youngster.
The Bangladesh team has no international matches on its agenda at the moment. All cricket activities have been halted since the outbreak of novel coronavirus in March.
Since the Sri Lanka tests are off the agenda now, BCB aims returning to the field with domestic matches.
Shakib was up for auction at Sri Lanka's franchise T20 League SLPL and he could have played there too with his ban ending.
But at the moment BCB will not issue clearance for any Bangladesh cricketer to play for LPL.
BCB president Nazmul Hasan made a statement in this regard recently. He said that since Bangladesh's domestic league will start shortly, the players will play here.