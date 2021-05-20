Shakib returns for Bangladesh in Sri Lanka series

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan returned Thursday as Bangladesh named a 15-man squad for a three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka, beginning on Sunday.

Shakib skipped the country's previous ODI series in New Zealand when his wife gave birth and also took a break from a Test tour in Sri Lanka in April to play in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Batsmen Nazmul Hossain, Mohammad Naim and pacer Al-Amin Hossain have been excluded from the squad that travelled to New Zealand in February-March.