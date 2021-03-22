Shakib returns home from USA tonight

After an interview that literally rocked the cricketing fraternity of the country, Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to get back home from the USA tonight (Bangladesh Time), an official at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed UNB.

Shakib will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka through a Qatar Airways flight at 2:00am on 23 March.

Shakib had an interview with Cricfrenzy recently, where he claimed that he never told BCB that he doesn't want to play Test cricket. But the cricket operations chairman of BCB, Akram Khan, repeatedly said that Shakib is reluctant to play Tests.