Shakib ruled out of Dhaka Test

Shakib had been assessed and monitored continuously as he suffered a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the first Test in Chattogram.



Later it was confirmed that he would not be available for the second Test.

Shakib will leave the national team this week and will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB medical department in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.



The West Indies lead the Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by three wickets.



Before that, Bangladesh had played a three-match ODI series against the tourists which they won by 3-0 riding on Shakib's performance.

