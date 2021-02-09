Shakib ruled out of Dhaka Test

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of Dhaka Test against the West Indies which is scheduled to start on 11 February, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Monday.
The first Test of the series was Shakib's comeback game after serving a one-year-long ban imposed by the ICC due to failing to report corrupt approaches made to him by the bookmakers, reports UNB.
He hit a 50 in his comeback innings. However, Shakib could bowl only six overs in that game. The all-rounder was sidelined for most of the match as he had an injury.
Shakib had been assessed and monitored continuously as he suffered a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the first Test in Chattogram.
Later it was confirmed that he would not be available for the second Test.
Shakib will leave the national team this week and will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB medical department in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.
The West Indies lead the Test series 1-0 after winning the first match by three wickets.
Before that, Bangladesh had played a three-match ODI series against the tourists which they won by 3-0 riding on Shakib's performance.