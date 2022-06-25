Shakib, Tamim thank PM for Padma Bridge

The festivities of the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony has reached the island of Saint Lucia as the Bangladesh national cricket team cut a cake to celebrate the monumental architectural achievement of the country.

Bangladesh is currently playing the second Test of a two-match series against West Indies, which is named the ‘Padma Bridge Friendship series’.

The Tigers had a poor start to the second Test, getting bundled out for 234 in their first innings and letting the hosts reach 67-0 at the end of the first day’s play.