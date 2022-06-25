Shakib, Tamim thank PM for Padma Bridge

But the players and the management wiped the frowns off their faces after stumps and cut a special cake for the occasion with broad smiles on their faces.
Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan and One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal thanked prime minister Sheikh Hasina for making Padma Bridge a reality in a special video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Shakib said, “Thank you very, very much honourable prime minister, especially on behalf of the people from the southern region. I think this is the biggest contribution to the development of the south.”
“This was a dream of the Bengali people, which has been fulfilled thanks to the hounarable prime minister. So, I want to thank the honourable prime minister and I hope that the Padma Bridge will take our economy further ahead.”
Tamim echoed Shakib, “I feel this is a huge achievement for Bangladesh. There was a time when we were unsure whether or not the Padma Bridge will be built. But thanks to the honourable prime minister’s dedication, her drive, today the Padma Bridge is a reality.”
“I also want to thank each and every one who were involved with the project, especially the workers. I want to tell them, the Bengali people will always remember what you have done. From me and the Bangladesh cricket team, I want to say thank you to the honourable prime minister.”