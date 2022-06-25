Cricket

Shakib, Tamim thank PM for Padma Bridge

Bangladesh Cricket team celebrate the inauguration of the Padma Bridge
The festivities of the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony has reached the island of Saint Lucia as the Bangladesh national cricket team cut a cake to celebrate the monumental architectural achievement of the country.

Bangladesh is currently playing the second Test of a two-match series against West Indies, which is named the ‘Padma Bridge Friendship series’.

The Tigers had a poor start to the second Test, getting bundled out for 234 in their first innings and letting the hosts reach 67-0 at the end of the first day’s play.

But the players and the management wiped the frowns off their faces after stumps and cut a special cake for the occasion with broad smiles on their faces.

Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan and One-Day International (ODI) captain Tamim Iqbal thanked prime minister Sheikh Hasina for making Padma Bridge a reality in a special video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Shakib said, “Thank you very, very much honourable prime minister, especially on behalf of the people from the southern region. I think this is the biggest contribution to the development of the south.”

“This was a dream of the Bengali people, which has been fulfilled thanks to the hounarable prime minister. So, I want to thank the honourable prime minister and I hope that the Padma Bridge will take our economy further ahead.”

Tamim echoed Shakib, “I feel this is a huge achievement for Bangladesh. There was a time when we were unsure whether or not the Padma Bridge will be built. But thanks to the honourable prime minister’s dedication, her drive, today the Padma Bridge is a reality.”

“I also want to thank each and every one who were involved with the project, especially the workers. I want to tell them, the Bengali people will always remember what you have done. From me and the Bangladesh cricket team, I want to say thank you to the honourable prime minister.”

