Shakib tests Covid positive, won’t play in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Shakib was supposed to join the team in Chattogram on Wednesday ahead of Bangladesh’s first Test against Sri Lanka, starting on 15 May. But after testing positive in the first Test, he got tested for the virus a second time on Tuesday. The result, once again, was positive.
Shakib last played a Test in last year’s December against Pakistan. He skipped the Test series in New Zealand and opted out of the Test series in South Africa owing to a family emergency.
The all-rounder was supposed to return to Test format with the series against Sri Lanka. Shakib’s could still take part in the second Test, which will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on 23 May, if he recovers from the infection.