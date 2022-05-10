Shakib tests Covid positive, won’t play in 1st Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning to Bangladesh from the US, confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board appointed physician Monzur Hossain.

“Shakib Al Hasan returned to the country yesterday (Monday). He tested positive in the Covid-19 test after returning. He is currently in isolation in his home. He won’t play the first Test,” Monzur told Prothom Alo.