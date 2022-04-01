Shakib to miss second Test, going to USA tonight

But the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus today, Friday informed the Bangladeshi journalists in South Africa that the star allrounder is going to miss the second Test too.

“Although the members of his family have left the hospital, his mother-in-law who is a cancer patient is still in the hospital. Shakib’s wife stays with her mother at the hospital and Shakib looks after his children. As the children’s schools are resuming in the USA and his mother-in-law is unable to be taken to the USA, he has no alternative but to take the children himself to the USA,” Jalal Yunus said.

Shakib had to come back following the ODI series as his mother, three children and mother-in-law were hospitalised.