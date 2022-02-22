Shakib turns Mustafiz

Head coach Russell Domingo was not finding anyone to bowl for Afif Hossain.

There was none but leg spinner Rishad Hossain nearby prepared for bowling.

Shakib Al Hasan was standing close to net of Afif. He saw no one bowling for Afif and he took the ball himself. Left-handed Shakib then started delivering pace bowling instead of his regular spinning.

Newspersons were stunned by this scene during the national team's practice session at Chattogram Jahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

Shakib bowled two to three overs stunning all.

*More to follow...