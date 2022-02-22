Cricket

Shakib turns Mustafiz

Staff Correspondent
Chattogram
Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan

Head coach Russell Domingo was not finding anyone to bowl for Afif Hossain.

There was none but leg spinner Rishad Hossain nearby prepared for bowling.

Shakib Al Hasan was standing close to net of Afif. He saw no one bowling for Afif and he took the ball himself. Left-handed Shakib then started delivering pace bowling instead of his regular spinning.

Newspersons were stunned by this scene during the national team's practice session at Chattogram Jahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Monday.

Shakib bowled two to three overs stunning all.

*More to follow...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement