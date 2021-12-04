Cricket

Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has asked for the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) permission to skip the two-match Test series in New Zealand, which will take place early next month, reports UNB.

Shakib sent an application, asking for leave, a few hours after the BCB had announced the 18-member squad for the tour, said the cricket board Saturday.

It is still not clear why Shakib applied for leave after the team was announced.

Before the all-rounder submitted his letter, BCB President Nazmul Hassan told the media that Shakib asked for a leave verbally, "but he has to apply for it officially and show valid reasons."

Within a few hours after that, Shakib sent a letter to the BCB.

The all-rounder is now playing in the Dhaka Test against Pakistan. He missed the first match of the series due to a hamstring injury.

Bangladesh team is scheduled to leave for New Zealand on 9 December. The first Test of the series will start on 1 January, and the second on 9 January.

