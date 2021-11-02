Shakib's absence opportunity for someone to make his WC debut: Domingo

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said the absence of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has hampered the balance of the team for the rest of the T20I World Cup.

Shakib was ruled out of the ongoing T20I World Cup ahead of their match against South Africa due to a hamstring injury. Domingo termed Shakib's absence as a "big loss" for Bangladesh but said it is also an opportunity for a young player to make his World Cup debut.