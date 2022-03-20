Shamsi breaks Afif-Mahmudullah stand

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah’s sixth wicket stand ended on 60 after left-arm leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed the latter for 25, reducing Bangladesh to 94-6 after 27.1 overs in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mahmudullah tucked a harmless looking delivery straight to leg slip, where Janneman Malan took a good low catch.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has now joined Afif Hossain, who is not out on 32 off 45 balls. Bangladesh sit on 106 after 28 overs.