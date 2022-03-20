Cricket

Shamsi breaks Afif-Mahmudullah stand

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah’s sixth wicket stand ended on 60 after left-arm leg-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi dismissed the latter for 25, reducing Bangladesh to 94-6 after 27.1 overs in the second One-Day International of the three-match series at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Mahmudullah tucked a harmless looking delivery straight to leg slip, where Janneman Malan took a good low catch.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has now joined Afif Hossain, who is not out on 32 off 45 balls. Bangladesh sit on 106 after 28 overs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Earlier, Protea pacer Kagiso Rabada claimed three wickets while Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell took one wicket each to reduce Bangladesh to 34-5 in 12.4 overs.

default-image

Bangladesh’s three half-centurions from the previous match, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das and Yasir Ali all fell to Rabada.

Shakib, who made 77 in the previous match and won the player of the match award, was dismissed for naught. Liton and Yasir, who had made 50 in the first ODI departed for 15 and two respectively.

Advertisement

All three batters got caught as they couldn’t cope with the extra bounce and pace generated by the South African attack’s spearhead.

Ngidi drew first blood by removing Tamim Iqbal for one while Parnell trapped Mushfiqur Rahim leg-before wicket for 12.

The Tigers are leading the series 1-0 after beating the South Africa team in the first ODI by 38 runs.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement