Sharjah wickets make Tiger coach upbeat before Sri Lanka match

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has sensed a chance to beat Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 opener Sunday after seeing the slow nature of the wicket of Sharjah Stadium, which he termed as similar to wickets in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

“These types of conditions can suit us. Sharjah is similar to the wickets in Dhaka. Hopefully that can assist us in tomorrow’s game,” an apparently delighted Domingo said ahead of the match on Saturday.

Bangladesh won the last two matches against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game - a thing which will bolster their confidence also. However, they couldn’t do quite well against the Lankans in the other two formats of the cricket in the recent time.